Tuesday morning Gordon update

Tropical Storm Gordon is still on track to make landfall along the Mississippi coast tonight.

Biggest impacts with this storm will be in southern Mississippi.

Southeast Louisiana will see impacts from storm surge around the center of the storm and also with winds near the center.

There will be a better chance of tropical storm force winds on the north shore in Washington and St. Tammany parishes.

That could be enough to cause power outages.

Otherwise, look for higher storm surge flooding and rainfall flooding potential in southern Mississippi through tonight and Wednesday morning.