Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen spoke with Plaquemines Parish President Pat Brister about Plaquemines Parish's preparations for Tropical Storm Gordon.
Storm Preparations in Plaquemines Parish with Parish President Amos Cormier
-
Preparing for hurricane season in Plaquemines Parish
-
Storm Preparations in St. Tammany Parish with Parish President Pat Brister
-
Full list of school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon
-
Gordon forms, tropical storm warnings for northern Gulf
-
Full list of evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon
-
-
Storm Preparations in Hancock County with EMA Director Brian Adam
-
Tuesday morning Gordon update
-
Update: Gordon likely to make landfall as category 1 hurricane
-
Hank Allen has the latest update on Tropical Storm Gordon
-
Tropical Storm Gordon lashes south Florida as it heads toward Gulf Coast
-
-
Voluntary evacuation issued for Grand Isle
-
Tropical storm watch issued for northern Gulf Coast
-
Tropical Storm Gordon brings hurricane warning for parts of Gulf Coast