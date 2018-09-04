Full list of school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon

Storm Preparations in Hancock County with EMA Director Brian Adam

Posted 8:47 AM, September 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:56AM, September 4, 2018

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen spoke with Brian Adam, the director of Hancock County's Emergency Management Agency, about Hancock County's preparations for Tropical Storm Gordon.

Related stories