Social media defends Cosby star, Geoffrey Owens

September 4, 2018

Fox News caused a ruckus online over Labor Day.

Social media is fiercely defending ‘Cosby Show’ star Geoffrey Owens, after he was shamed for his job at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s.

Multiple outlets tried to humiliate him by posting his photo and pointing out that he likely makes $11 an hour.

Social media shutting them down. Actress Patricia Heaton tweeted, “Why are you trying to humiliate this honorable, hardworking actor? Shame on you! #geoffreyowens - many great blessings are coming your way!”

Does anyone else see the irony in trying to humiliate a working man on Labor Day?

