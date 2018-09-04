Social media defends Cosby star, Geoffrey Owens

Fox News caused a ruckus online over Labor Day.
Social media is fiercely defending ‘Cosby Show’ star Geoffrey Owens, after he was shamed for his job at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s.
Multiple outlets tried to humiliate him by posting his photo and pointing out that he likely makes $11 an hour.
Social media shutting them down. Actress Patricia Heaton tweeted, “Why are you trying to humiliate this honorable, hardworking actor? Shame on you! #geoffreyowens - many great blessings are coming your way!”
Does anyone else see the irony in trying to humiliate a working man on Labor Day?