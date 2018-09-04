Social media defends Cosby star, Geoffrey Owens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox News caused a ruckus online over Labor Day.

Social media is fiercely defending ‘Cosby Show’ star Geoffrey Owens, after he was shamed for his job at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s.

Multiple outlets tried to humiliate him by posting his photo and pointing out that he likely makes $11 an hour.

Social media shutting them down. Actress Patricia Heaton tweeted, “Why are you trying to humiliate this honorable, hardworking actor? Shame on you! #geoffreyowens - many great blessings are coming your way!”

Again, why is this news? When I worked on “Thirtysomething” I was also summarizing depositions to pay my rent. Why are you trying to humiliate this honorable, hardworking actor? Shame on you! #geoffreyowens - many great blessings are coming your way! https://t.co/8tgvW3iixr — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) September 2, 2018

Does anyone else see the irony in trying to humiliate a working man on Labor Day?

