NOPD investigating murder behind Dominican High School

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a murder near St. Mary’s Dominican High School.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire just after noon today found a 25-year-old man lying on his back in the front yard of a house in the 3000 block of Broadway Street.

The unidentified man had been shot multiple times in the head and body and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Homicide Detective Theo Kent at (504) 658-5300.