New Orleans City Hall opens noon Wed, workers encouraged to bring kids to work

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell is opening New Orleans City Hall at noon on Wednesday.

The move follows a day-long growing list of schools — including public and Catholic in New Orleans — that are opting to remain closed for one more day, Sept. 5, until the impact from Tropical Storm Gordon is far away from the gulf coast.

Cantrell says the decision to open City Hall follows an improved outlook for the storm’s course. But while workers will be required to come to work for the noon opening of offices, the children of many of them may have nobody to remain home with them for the afternoon.

So Cantrell wants city employees to bring their children to work with them.

“…we encourage our City workers to bring their children with them where practical, and ask our supervisors to make reasonable accommodations,” Cantrell says in the announcement.