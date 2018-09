Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The funk band In Business says its mission is "to deliver piping-hot musicianship to a world in need."

They are accomplishing their mission at the Maple Leaf this month with shows this Wednesday and on Wednesday, 9/19 and 9/26. The shows start at 10 p.m. with a $10 cover.

In Business stopped by the Twist Stage to perform some of the songs you can hear at the Maple Leaf and on their latest album "Space Story."