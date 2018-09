Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen has the latest storm track and updates on Tropical Storm Gordon as of 10 a.m.

It looks like Gordon will make landfall around Biloxi, Mississippi, as a category 1 hurricane.

Storm surges are expected to impact eastern portions of Orleans and St. Tammany Parishes.

As always, stay tuned to WGNO for complete coverage of Tropical Storm Gordon.