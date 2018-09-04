× Gordon UPDATE: All Parishes dropped from warnings, Mississippi coast remains under hurricane warnings

All Parishes in Louisiana have been dropped from the watches and warnings associated with Tropical Storm Gilbert. A hurricane warning and flash flood watch remains in effect for coastal Mississippi.

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall around 9:30pm just west of the Alabama/Mississippi state line and continued to push off to the north-northwest. The threat from Gordon has greatly diminished across Louisiana, however, scattered showers and storms are still possible overnight and into the morning. By Wednesday afternoon, the rain bands on the back side of the system could still bring brief periods of gusty winds and heavy rain to the area.

Stay tuned to WGNO on-air, online, and on social media for further developments on Tropical Storm Gordon.