Carla’s Menu: Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - In this addition of Carla’s Menu, Carla Pesono takes you to one of her favorite breakfast/brunch spots in the city, Toast. They have two locations, the first is located in Uptown and the second location, which opened in 2016, is in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

What makes Carla enjoy this restaurant is the delicious home cooked food and friendly atmosphere. Owners, Cara and Evan Benson are both chefs who met at the French Culinary Institute in New York City.

They make all their bread fresh every morning. Cara says, "It’s fresh out of the oven just hours before you eat it. We have bakers that come in all night and make all the bread from scratch. We have brioche, sourdough and multigrain and then on the weekends we'll do toast specials."

Carla highly recommends ordering a “toast” to start off your meal. She says it's big enough to be a meal all by itself but worth ordering as an appetizer to split. Her favorite is the toast topped with bacon, mushrooms and a sunny side egg.

Besides toast, they offer French rolled omelettes, sweet and savory crepes, burger and fries, chicken and waffles, cheddar biscuits, and other classic breakfast favorites.

They offer an early bird special from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., you can get a classic breakfast with eggs, bacon, grits and a biscuit and a cup of coffee for only $6.

Carla also highlights their puffed Danish pancakes, called Abelskivers. They are round puffed pancakes---what makes them so light and airy is they are made with a whipped egg white batter.

Toast has two locations:

Fairgrounds - 1845 Gentilly Boulevard

Uptown - 5433 Laurel Street

Both locations are open Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 8 a.m. -2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.