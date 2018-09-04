Cantrell calls for unity, cooperation ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - At a press conference this morning, Mayor LaToya Cantrell called for unity and cooperation as the city prepares for any possible effects from Tropical Storm Gordon.

“We are all in this together,” Cantrell said. “Please check on neighbors, family and friends. I’m asking all residents to do their part in getting ready for this storm. The city’s absolute, number one priority is to ensure the safety of our residents. We’ve worked all weekend to ensure that we’re prepared. Together, we’re ready for Gordon.”

Right now, 116 of the city’s 120 pumps are operational, according to the city.

Parking restrictions across the city are set to be lifted as of 2 p.m. on September 4, and residents will be allowed to park on the neutral ground as of that time as long as they don’t block streetcar lines.

The NOPD and New Orleans Fire Department have pre-staged barricades in flood-prone areas to prevent drivers from entering high water, according to the city.

To find updated information about the storm, visit ready.nola.gov and @nolaready on social media. Sign up for emergency alerts by texting your zip code to 888777 or online at ready.nola.gov.