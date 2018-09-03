Tropical Storm Gordon brings hurricane warning for parts of Gulf Coast

A hurricane warning was posted Monday afternoon for portions of the central Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Gordon, which is expected to strengthen, continued its march from the Florida Keys.

The warning covers the Mississippi and Alabama coast, from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Florida-Alabama border, the National Hurricane Center said.

Gordon could be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall Tuesday night. About 2 million people are under a hurricane watch or warning.

Gordon was already lashing south Florida with rain and tropical storm-force winds.

The storm is headed west-northwest at 17 mph into the Gulf of Mexico and has maximum winds of 50 mph.

Geo Rodriguez decided to go for a walk on Hollywood Beach, north of Miami, on Monday morning and got caught in the storm. He captured video of people who were out and about, including a soaking-wet delivery person. Rodriguez said he is not concerned about the storm damaging his home

A storm surge watch is in effect from the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

“Gordon will bring heavy rainfall and tropical storm conditions to portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys today and a tropical storm warning is in effect for these areas,” the hurricane center said Monday.

‘Get prepared’

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a voluntary evacuation notice for areas outside of the New Orleans levee system ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon. Cantrell said the city expects to see impact of the storm beginning late Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday.

In anticipation of heavy rains, the Flood Protection Authority-East (FPA) has closed 21 floodgates on the Lake Borgne Surge Barrier near New Orleans, according to a press release from the City of New Orleans.

These gates are all in Orleans and St. Bernard parishes, primarily along the Industrial Canal and susceptible to high-tide conditions if not closed, the city says.

At this time, the FPA does not anticipate that the three pump stations at Lake Pontchartrain will be activated, but it is prepared to do so if the forecast changes and water levels reach key thresholds, according to the press release.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that Floridians and visitors should monitor the weather system and remain vigilant.

“Right now, according to @NHC_Atlantic, the biggest impact to our state will be heavy rain, but in Florida, we know how quickly weather can change,” he said.

“With the peak of hurricane season upon us, now is the time to get prepared. Make sure that you and your family have a plan in place in case of disaster.”