Family, friends and colleagues congregated at Senator John McCain's funeral in Washington on Saturday.

One of the most talked about moments on social media was when former president George W. Bush was seen passing what online sleuths believe was a piece of candy to former first lady Michelle Obama. 😊

How sweet! Who hasn’t enjoyed a peppermint from a church pew? 🍬



