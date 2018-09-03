St Tammany deputies say suspect flattened tires then charged to change them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISONVILLE, LA -- The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is accused of flattening the tires on cars only to charge the drivers to change them with the spare. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, there have been several cases. One of the locations is the Dollar General on Highway 22 in Madisonville, but deputies say the man has tried the same scheme at other businesses as well.

They say the man intentionally flattens the tires of cars in the parking lot of businesses. When drivers return and try to leave, they discover the flat. That's when, according to deputies, the man offers to change the tire with the spare for $50.

Police released several photos in the case. They say the man was driving a white pickup with a company logo on it. They say they are reaching out to the company, but at this point there is no indication that it is connected in any way to the cases. Deputies simply hope the company might be able to provided some information on whether it still owns the truck, and if so, who may be driving it.

WGNO did a little digging and found a truck in Madisonville that fit the description. We forwarded the address to the STPSO and will update you on whether the information provided any help to detectives.

The sheriff's office initially posted the information on its Facebook page over the weekend. As of Monday evening, workers with the department told WGNO that the case remained open and it was continuing to ask for help from the public.

If you can help deputies find their suspect, call 985-898-2338. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

So far, more than 382 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.