× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet James Taylor

Meet James Taylor. He has been appropriately named, because like the musician, he will surely make you swoon. He loves getting attention from everyone & he will certainly ask for it too. James has the friendliest disposition & will go out of his way to show you love when you approach him, even if you don’t realize you want it. He gets along with all humans & other cats & he would be a great match with kids cuz he just wants to play & snuggle all day long! James is a rare cat who adores belly rubs, so he hopes you love to give them. He also likes to play with catnip & interactive toys, but it’s not required to get him in a playful mood.

James Taylor would rather not be in the shelter for his teenage years. He needs a loving home with a place to cozy up & preferably with his human. He prefers a social environment, so he is very open to a home with other pets. Please give James a chance to show you every day just how special you are to him. Please email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for more info.

The adoption fee is $50 for an adult cat which includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a combo FIV/FeLV test, and a microchip.

ARNO is running a Labor Day special for tuxedo cats and kittens. From now until Friday, September 7 all black and tuxedo adult cats are $40 and all black and tuxedo kittens are $65.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.