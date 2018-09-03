Parishes announce sandbagging locations ahead of potential tropical weather

Area parishes will distribute sandbags ahead of potential tropical weather.

St. Charles Parish:

  • East Bank Bridge Park
  • West Bank Bridge Park
  • LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East in Bayou Gauche

St. Tammany Parish, Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. ; Tuesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: 

  • St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C
    21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
    34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Covington Barn
    1305 N. Florida St., Covington
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
    63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn

  • 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

Terrebonne Parish, Monday at 8 a.m.: 

  • Montegut Fire Department, 1105 La. Highway 55, Montegut
  • Cannata’s West, 6307 West Park Ave., Houma
  • Airbase Softball Complex, 9544 East Main St., Houma
  • West Terrebonne Fire, 110 Merry Moss, Gibson
  • St. Ann Church, 4355 Highway 24, Bourg
  • Ward 7, 5006 Highway 56, Chauvin
  • Bayou Black Fire Station, 2820 Savanne Rd., Houma
  • Mechanicville Gym, 2814 Senator St., Houma
  • Upper Dularge Fire Station, 1767 Bayou Dularge, Houma
  • Pointe-Aux-Chene Knights of Columbus Hall, 1558 Highway 655, Pointe-Aux-Chene
  • TPCG Barn (next to Shannon Hardware; prefilled bags for elderly and handicap persons), 1860 Grand Caillou, Houma
  • Gibson East Fire, 5218 N. Bayou Black Rd., Gibson
  • Bobtown Vol. Fire Station, 4717 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma
  • Village East Fire, 100 Development St., Houma
