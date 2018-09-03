Parishes announce sandbagging locations ahead of potential tropical weather
Area parishes will distribute sandbags ahead of potential tropical weather.
St. Charles Parish:
- East Bank Bridge Park
- West Bank Bridge Park
- LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East in Bayou Gauche
St. Tammany Parish, Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. ; Tuesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.:
- St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Covington Barn
1305 N. Florida St., Covington
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
-
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
-
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
Terrebonne Parish, Monday at 8 a.m.:
- Montegut Fire Department, 1105 La. Highway 55, Montegut
- Cannata’s West, 6307 West Park Ave., Houma
- Airbase Softball Complex, 9544 East Main St., Houma
- West Terrebonne Fire, 110 Merry Moss, Gibson
- St. Ann Church, 4355 Highway 24, Bourg
- Ward 7, 5006 Highway 56, Chauvin
- Bayou Black Fire Station, 2820 Savanne Rd., Houma
- Mechanicville Gym, 2814 Senator St., Houma
- Upper Dularge Fire Station, 1767 Bayou Dularge, Houma
- Pointe-Aux-Chene Knights of Columbus Hall, 1558 Highway 655, Pointe-Aux-Chene
- TPCG Barn (next to Shannon Hardware; prefilled bags for elderly and handicap persons), 1860 Grand Caillou, Houma
- Gibson East Fire, 5218 N. Bayou Black Rd., Gibson
- Bobtown Vol. Fire Station, 4717 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma
- Village East Fire, 100 Development St., Houma