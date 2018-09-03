Off and running: Tigers smash Miami in season opener for both teams

Miami was ranked preseason number 8, LSU was barely in the top 25.

But, the roles were reversed Sunday night in the Advocare kickoff as LSU routed Miami 33-17. The Tigers led 33-3 at halftime.

LSU tailback Nick Brossette rushed for a career high 125 yards, on 22 carries. Brossette had TD runs of 50 and 1 yards. New LSU starter quarterback Joe Burrow, a transfer from Ohio State, completed 11 of 24 passes for 140 yards.

Miami quarterback Malik Rosier threw two interceptions, including a 45 yard interception return for a touchdown by LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips.

LSU kicker Cole Tracy, a graduate transfer from Division II Assumption College, made all four of his field goal attempts, including a school tying 54 yarder in the third quarter. The ball hit the crossbar and bounced over. It was simply LSU’s night.

Here’s a post game report from WGNO Sports’ Karen Loftus in Arlington, Texas.

LSU hosts Southeastern Saturday night at 6 at Tiger Stadium.