NEW ORLEANS - Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen has the latest update on Tropical Storm Gordon.

The latest tracks, as of 10 a.m, have shifted a little east taking the center of the storm near the Alabama/Mississippi border. If that does happen we will see less impacts in southeast Louisiana. However it is still too early to make that call and a couple of the more reliable models bring the storm to the west.

The main theme will be significant impacts will be on the eastern side of the storm. The higher storm surge potential along with stronger wind and heavy rain will be a concern, especially with an already saturated ground.

Stay tuned to WGNO for complete coverage of Tropical Storm Gordon.