Full list of school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon
NEW ORLEANS – As Tropical Storm Gordon makes its way toward the Gulf Coast, where it is expected to possibly make landfall as a category 1 hurricane, schools across south Louisiana have begun to close.
Here’s the list of schools and school systems that have announced closures due to Tropical Storm Gordon:
Orleans Parish
- All public schools in Orleans Parish will be closed on September 4
- All Catholic schools in Orleans Parish will be closed on September 4
- All KIPP schools in Orleans Parish will be closed on September 4
- Southern University New Orleans will be closed on September 4
Jefferson Parish
- All Catholic schools in Jefferson Parish will be closed on September 4
- All public schools in Jefferson Parish will be closed on September 4
- Grand Isle School will be closed on September 4
St. Tammany Parish
- All public schools in St. Tammany Parish will be closed on September 4
- All Catholic schools in St. Tammany Parish will be closed on September 4
- Northlake Christian School will be closed on September 4
- Lake Castle Private School will be closed on September 4
St. Bernard Parish
- All Catholic schools in St. Bernard Parish will be closed on September 4
- All public schools in St. Bernard Parish will be closed on September 4
- Nunez Community College will be closed on September 4
- Classique Academy will be closed on September 4
St. John the Baptist Parish
- All public schools in St. John the Baptist Parish will be closed on September 4
- All Catholic schools in St. John the Baptist Parish will be closed on September 4
Washington Parish
- All City of Bogalusa public schools will be closed September 4 and September 5
St. Charles Parish
- All St. Charles Parish public schools will be closed September 4
