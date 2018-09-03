× Full list of school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon

NEW ORLEANS – As Tropical Storm Gordon makes its way toward the Gulf Coast, where it is expected to possibly make landfall as a category 1 hurricane, schools across south Louisiana have begun to close.

Here’s the list of schools and school systems that have announced closures due to Tropical Storm Gordon:

Orleans Parish

All public schools in Orleans Parish will be closed on September 4

All Catholic schools in Orleans Parish will be closed on September 4

All KIPP schools in Orleans Parish will be closed on September 4

Southern University New Orleans will be closed on September 4

Jefferson Parish

All Catholic schools in Jefferson Parish will be closed on September 4

All public schools in Jefferson Parish will be closed on September 4

Grand Isle School will be closed on September 4

St. Tammany Parish

All public schools in St. Tammany Parish will be closed on September 4

All Catholic schools in St. Tammany Parish will be closed on September 4

Northlake Christian School will be closed on September 4

Lake Castle Private School will be closed on September 4

St. Bernard Parish

All Catholic schools in St. Bernard Parish will be closed on September 4

All public schools in St. Bernard Parish will be closed on September 4

Nunez Community College will be closed on September 4

Classique Academy will be closed on September 4

St. John the Baptist Parish

All public schools in St. John the Baptist Parish will be closed on September 4

All Catholic schools in St. John the Baptist Parish will be closed on September 4

Washington Parish

All City of Bogalusa public schools will be closed September 4 and September 5

St. Charles Parish

All St. Charles Parish public schools will be closed September 4

Stay tuned to WGNO for complete coverage of Tropical Storm Gordon.