Full list of evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon

NEW ORLEANS – As Tropical Storm Gordon approaches landfall along the Gulf Coast, residents living in low lying areas and areas outside of the levee protection system have been advised to evacuate.

Here is the current list of evacuation orders that have been issued:

Orleans Parish

Venetian Isles (voluntary)

Lake Catherine (voluntary)

Irish Bayou (voluntary)

Jefferson Parish

Grand Isle (voluntary)

Stay tuned to WGNO for full coverage of Tropical Storm Gordon.