Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One Florida couple got a little too entrepreneurial for their neighborhood.

Their house had a drive-thru window... but burgers weren’t on the menu.

William Parrish Jr. and McKenzee Dobbs were dealing drugs out of their mobile home’s kitchen window.

The DIY duo constructed the makeshift drive-thru to distract from the buyers lurking around. They also made signs telling prospective visitors where they were located.

Subtle.

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.