FL man arrested after ‘Wet Willy’

The next time you go to give your significant other a wet willy... don’t.

According to a police report, Joseph Sireci was charged with battery after allegedly getting drunk, "grabbing his girlfriend’s hand, pulled her arm and giving her a wet willy by sticking his wet finger in her ear."

His girlfriend and her daughter told a St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy that Sireci was belligerent.

Sireci declined to provide a written statement but denied he was drunk.

