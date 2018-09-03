Buzz Aldrin reacts to missing American flag in Ryan Gosling movie

Historic astronaut, Buzz Aldrin is #NotImpressed by the ‘First Man’ movie flag controversy.

He subtly took a dig at the new Ryan Gosling movie by tweeting photos of the US flag on the moon with #ProudtobeanAmerican.

Audiences are baffled by the director’s decision not to show the planting of the American flag on the moon during the iconic 1969 mission.

Surprisingly, Ryan Gosling tried to defend the decision not to include the flag, telling reporters at the Venice Film Festival that the decision “was deliberate because the moon landing transcended countries and borders.”

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said the exclusion of the flag was “total lunacy.”

This is total lunacy. And a disservice at a time when our people need reminders of what we can achieve when we work together. The American people paid for that mission,on rockets built by Americans,with American technology & carrying American astronauts. It wasn’t a UN mission. https://t.co/eGwBq7hj8C — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 31, 2018

