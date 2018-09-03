Brossette has break-out game against Miami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arlington, Texas -- While many people were anxious to see how transfer quarterback Joe Burrow would perform against the highly touted Miami defense, it was Nick Brossette who ended-up stealing the offensive show, finishing with 125 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.

"I"m not going to lie-- I was nervous," Brossette said. "I don't know about everybody else but I just had to settle down and play my game and just have confidence in myself. I knew I could do it and I think I did a good job tonight."

"If you look at the history-- Deion Jones, Duke Riley, now Nick Brossette," said LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron. "We saw it at camp. I felt that he was our most physical back. I told you all that. I felt that he was going to have a good night and he did and I'm proud of Nick. Nick was one of our team captains for the game. He's been tremendous all camp and I think that he's going to have an excellent season."

As for Burrow, his poise under pressure and 140 yards on 11 of 25 passing and no interceptions, proved why he was named the Tigers starting quarterback.

"I think he did great managing the game and we won the game," Orgeron said. "We scored 33 points. Obviously there's a lot of things to fix. He was under duress. Had to call a couple of timeouts early. We weren't prepared for that. I'll take the blame for that and get them better prepared but I thought he kept his poise. Same thing we saw all camp. He was able to get the win. We're 1-0 and that's what counts."

"Joe, he's a competitor," Brossette said. "He wants to work and that's what I like about him. He's always humble. Knowing him, he's probably going to watch film and get ready for the next game."

LSU now returns home for 3 of their next 4 games back at Tiger Stadium, starting with Southeastern on Saturday night.