× Tropical storm watch issued for northern Gulf Coast

An area of low pressure is becoming better organized as it makes its way towards the Bahamas and eventually into the Gulf of Mexico on Labor Day.

The National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm watches for the northern Gulf Coast in association with this system, currently designated Potential Tropical Cyclone 7. If development continues, a depression could form overnight and further development into a tropical storm could occur Labor Day Monday. If a tropical storm forms, it would be named Gordon.

The system is expected to move towards the Louisiana coast and move onshore Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning. At this time, heavy rain and tropical storm force winds are the main impacts we’ll see from this system.

It’s a quick moving one and should be gone from the area by Friday.

Be sure to stay tuned to WGNO on-air, in-line, and on social media for the latest updates.