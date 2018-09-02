Sights & Sounds at Southern Decadence Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Southern Decadence walking parade took place in the French Quarter this afternoon.

This colorful parade started at The Golden Lantern bar and made its way to St. Ann Street. The parade was held to celebrate Decadence weekend, which is the South's largest LGBT-themed festival.

Many local favorite dance troupes make it a tradition to march in this parade every year.

Parade-goers said that there definitely was a feeling of love and acceptance in the air.

More than 200,000 people attend Southern Decadence, and it brings in millions of dollars in tourism to New Orleans. Organizers said its one of the top money earning festivals in New Orleans behind Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest.

