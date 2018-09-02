× Ole Miss marching band performs medley of Justin Timberlake hits at football game

NEW ORLEANS– At Saturday’s Ole Miss game against Texas Tech the Ole Miss marching band performed a medley of Justin Timberlake’s greatest hits during half-time.

WGNO director Michael Hester was at the game and took this picture of the marching band on the field where you can see that the band members even spelled out, “JT.” This proved Ole Miss really “can’t stop the feeling!” By the way, Ole Miss won the season opener game 47-27.