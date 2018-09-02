LSU vs. Miami: Watch a big fight break out during pregame warm up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, TX - The LSU season opener took on more of a grudge match feel way before opening kickoff as tempers flared.

The dust up began just before 5:30 p.m. as both teams warmed up.

LSU and Miami players began pushing and shoving along the Miami sideline, and pretty soon every player in the stadium poured over the the scene of the scuffle to join in.

Things seemed to flare up at several different points as security officials ran onto the field.

Former Edna Karr High School standout Gerald Willis was seen flipping a very rude gesture toward the LSU players amid the scrum.

While it's unclear at this point who began the fight, the Miami players surrounding the punch up immediately began taunting the LSU players as a mass of bodies moved down the sidelines.

