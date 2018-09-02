Dance & R&B singer Deborah Cox performs at Southern Decadence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- On Saturday night, Dance & R& B singer Deborah Cox performed in the middle of Bourbon Street right outside of Napoleon's Itch bar for Southern Decadence.

The concert was free and open to the public to enjoy.

Cox is known for some of her biggest hits, "Nobody's Supposed To Be Here," "Who Do U Love," "We Can't Be Friends," "It's Over Now," "Absolutely Not" and "I Never Knew." Many of her songs have been chart toppers on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart.

Recently she starred in the Broadway musical for "The Bodyguard." She played the role of Rachel made famous by Whitney Houston in the film, "The Bodyguard."

For more information about Deborah Cox, click HERE.