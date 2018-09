The Amite Warriors have one of the most talented teams in Louisiana high school football.

But, Friday afternoon at Weznel, the Warriors were upset by the Country Day Cajuns, 24-23. Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

