Saints cuts include Savage, Jonathan Williams, Deveroe Lawrence traded to Browns

Posted 5:27 PM, September 1, 2018

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Saints trimmed their roster to the mandated 53 Saturday.

Below is a list of the cuts by the club. They included running back Jonathan Williams, the team’s second leading rusher in the preseason. Williams carried 31 times for 124 yards, and scored two touchdowns.

The Saints also cut veteran quarterback Tom Savage. Savage completed 74.2 percent of his passes in the preseason.

The Saints also traded one of the stars of the preseason, defensive tackle Deveroe Lawrence, to the Cleveland Browns for a 2019 seventh round draft pick.

Here’s a list of cuts, provided by the club in an official news release. The Saints terminated the contracts of the following 12 players:

Name                         Position        Height            Weight           Age     Exp.    College

Don Barclay             G                     6-4                  305                 29        6          West Virginia

Jay Bromley            DT                   6-3                  314                 26        5          Syracuse

Michael Floyd          WR                 6-3                  220                 28        7          Notre Dame

George Johnson    DE                  6-4                  265                 30        7          Rutgers

Josh LeRibeus       G                     6-2                  315                 29        6          SMU

Robert Nelson Jr.   DB                  5-9                  175                 28        4          Arizona St.

Michael Ola              T                      6-5                  312                 30        5          Hampton

John Phillips           TE                   6-5                  251                 31        10        Virginia

Tom Savage            QB                  6-4                  230                 28        5          Pittsburgh

Brandon Tate          WR                 6-1                  195                 30        10        North Carolina

Andrew Tiller           G                     6-4                  324                 29        4          Syracuse

Marcus J. Williams DB                  5-11                196                 27        5          North Dakota State

 

The Saints waived the following 20 players:

Name                         Position        Height            Weight           Age     Exp.    College

J.T. Barrett IV          QB                  6-2                  220                 23        R         Ohio State

Jayrone Elliott         LB                   6-3                  255                 26        4          Toledo

KeShun Freeman   LB                   6-2                  250                 22        R         Georgia Tech

Garrett Griffin          TE                   6-4                  240                 24        2          Air Force

Woodrow Hamilton DT                 6-3                  315                 25        2          Mississippi

Natrell Jamerson    DB                  6-0                  198                 22        R         Wisconsin

Alex Jenkins            DE                  6-6                  270                 25        1          Incarnate Word

Colton Jumper        LB                   6-2                  229                 23        R         Tennessee

Hau’oli Kikaha        LB                   6-3                  246                 26        4          Washington

Keith Kirkwood      WR                 6-3                  210                 24        R         Temple

Rick Leonard           T                      6-7                  311                 21        R         Florida State

Tanner McEvoy      WR                 6-6                  230                 25        3          Wisconsin

Henry Mondeaux    DT                   6-5                  280                 22        R         Oregon

Kamrin Moore         DB                  5-11                200                 21        R         Boston College

Al-Quadin Muhammad DE                  6-5                  250                 23        2          Miami (Fla.)

Linden Stephens    DB                  6-0                  193                 23        R         Cincinnati

Landon Turner        OL                   6-4                  325                 25        2          North Carolina

Jonathan Williams RB                  6-0                  223                 24        3          Arkansas

Nate Wozniak          OL                   6-10                280                 24        R         Minnesota

Deon Yelder             TE                   6-4                  255                 23        R         Western Kentucky.

 