Saints cuts include Savage, Jonathan Williams, Deveroe Lawrence traded to Browns
The Saints trimmed their roster to the mandated 53 Saturday.
Below is a list of the cuts by the club. They included running back Jonathan Williams, the team’s second leading rusher in the preseason. Williams carried 31 times for 124 yards, and scored two touchdowns.
The Saints also cut veteran quarterback Tom Savage. Savage completed 74.2 percent of his passes in the preseason.
The Saints also traded one of the stars of the preseason, defensive tackle Deveroe Lawrence, to the Cleveland Browns for a 2019 seventh round draft pick.
Here’s a list of cuts, provided by the club in an official news release. The Saints terminated the contracts of the following 12 players:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Don Barclay G 6-4 305 29 6 West Virginia
Jay Bromley DT 6-3 314 26 5 Syracuse
Michael Floyd WR 6-3 220 28 7 Notre Dame
George Johnson DE 6-4 265 30 7 Rutgers
Josh LeRibeus G 6-2 315 29 6 SMU
Robert Nelson Jr. DB 5-9 175 28 4 Arizona St.
Michael Ola T 6-5 312 30 5 Hampton
John Phillips TE 6-5 251 31 10 Virginia
Tom Savage QB 6-4 230 28 5 Pittsburgh
Brandon Tate WR 6-1 195 30 10 North Carolina
Andrew Tiller G 6-4 324 29 4 Syracuse
Marcus J. Williams DB 5-11 196 27 5 North Dakota State
The Saints waived the following 20 players:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
J.T. Barrett IV QB 6-2 220 23 R Ohio State
Jayrone Elliott LB 6-3 255 26 4 Toledo
KeShun Freeman LB 6-2 250 22 R Georgia Tech
Garrett Griffin TE 6-4 240 24 2 Air Force
Woodrow Hamilton DT 6-3 315 25 2 Mississippi
Natrell Jamerson DB 6-0 198 22 R Wisconsin
Alex Jenkins DE 6-6 270 25 1 Incarnate Word
Colton Jumper LB 6-2 229 23 R Tennessee
Hau’oli Kikaha LB 6-3 246 26 4 Washington
Keith Kirkwood WR 6-3 210 24 R Temple
Rick Leonard T 6-7 311 21 R Florida State
Tanner McEvoy WR 6-6 230 25 3 Wisconsin
Henry Mondeaux DT 6-5 280 22 R Oregon
Kamrin Moore DB 5-11 200 21 R Boston College
Al-Quadin Muhammad DE 6-5 250 23 2 Miami (Fla.)
Linden Stephens DB 6-0 193 23 R Cincinnati
Landon Turner OL 6-4 325 25 2 North Carolina
Jonathan Williams RB 6-0 223 24 3 Arkansas
Nate Wozniak OL 6-10 280 24 R Minnesota
Deon Yelder TE 6-4 255 23 R Western Kentucky.