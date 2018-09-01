× Saints cuts include Savage, Jonathan Williams, Deveroe Lawrence traded to Browns

The Saints trimmed their roster to the mandated 53 Saturday.

Below is a list of the cuts by the club. They included running back Jonathan Williams, the team’s second leading rusher in the preseason. Williams carried 31 times for 124 yards, and scored two touchdowns.

The Saints also cut veteran quarterback Tom Savage. Savage completed 74.2 percent of his passes in the preseason.

The Saints also traded one of the stars of the preseason, defensive tackle Deveroe Lawrence, to the Cleveland Browns for a 2019 seventh round draft pick.

Here’s a list of cuts, provided by the club in an official news release. The Saints terminated the contracts of the following 12 players:

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College

Don Barclay G 6-4 305 29 6 West Virginia

Jay Bromley DT 6-3 314 26 5 Syracuse

Michael Floyd WR 6-3 220 28 7 Notre Dame

George Johnson DE 6-4 265 30 7 Rutgers

Josh LeRibeus G 6-2 315 29 6 SMU

Robert Nelson Jr. DB 5-9 175 28 4 Arizona St.

Michael Ola T 6-5 312 30 5 Hampton

John Phillips TE 6-5 251 31 10 Virginia

Tom Savage QB 6-4 230 28 5 Pittsburgh

Brandon Tate WR 6-1 195 30 10 North Carolina

Andrew Tiller G 6-4 324 29 4 Syracuse

Marcus J. Williams DB 5-11 196 27 5 North Dakota State

The Saints waived the following 20 players:

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College

J.T. Barrett IV QB 6-2 220 23 R Ohio State

Jayrone Elliott LB 6-3 255 26 4 Toledo

KeShun Freeman LB 6-2 250 22 R Georgia Tech

Garrett Griffin TE 6-4 240 24 2 Air Force

Woodrow Hamilton DT 6-3 315 25 2 Mississippi

Natrell Jamerson DB 6-0 198 22 R Wisconsin

Alex Jenkins DE 6-6 270 25 1 Incarnate Word

Colton Jumper LB 6-2 229 23 R Tennessee

Hau’oli Kikaha LB 6-3 246 26 4 Washington

Keith Kirkwood WR 6-3 210 24 R Temple

Rick Leonard T 6-7 311 21 R Florida State

Tanner McEvoy WR 6-6 230 25 3 Wisconsin

Henry Mondeaux DT 6-5 280 22 R Oregon

Kamrin Moore DB 5-11 200 21 R Boston College

Al-Quadin Muhammad DE 6-5 250 23 2 Miami (Fla.)

Linden Stephens DB 6-0 193 23 R Cincinnati

Landon Turner OL 6-4 325 25 2 North Carolina

Jonathan Williams RB 6-0 223 24 3 Arkansas

Nate Wozniak OL 6-10 280 24 R Minnesota

Deon Yelder TE 6-4 255 23 R Western Kentucky.