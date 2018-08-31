What are the odds? Hank Allen talks point spreads for LSU vs. Miami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - With the start of the college football season, we’re kicking off a new feature with our partners at Covers.com bringing you the latest odds, insights, and information on the big games.

This week, Jason Logan from Covers weighs in on opening weekend with a special focus on the LSU vs. Miami matchup, which you will be able to watch here on WGNO this Sunday with coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

“LSU is just so strong up front and both teams just kind of lean on that defense,” Logan said. “It is going to be a bit of a slugfest up front. The one that I’m actually looking at with this game is will there be a special teams or defensive touchdown. That’s one that really catching my eye.”

Head on over to Covers.com for all the latest on the point spreads and everything else related to college football, and tune in this Sunday to watch the Tigers take on the Hurricanes.