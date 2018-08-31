× Wet Labor Day weekend ahead

A wave of low pressure moving across the northern Gulf of Mexico will continue to bring high rain chances to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi over the Labor Day weekend.

We are going to see waves of rain with embedded heavy downpours through Sunday.

While this wave is not going to develop tropically, it does have tropical moisture with it.

Look for showers and storms to develop each morning and afternoon across the area.

The forecast model for Saturday shows a large area with showers and storms by the early afternoon.

Some of those storms will be producing locally heavy rain and could lead to isolated street flooding.

The model looks very similar for Sunday. By Sunday afternoon the main focus of rain will begin to move west, but it will still be a wet day overall.

While severe thunderstorms are not expected the threat of locally heavy rain combined with already saturated ground conditions means that street flooding will be possible. Remember to avoid driving through water that is covering the road.

Check out this viewer submitted video by Michael Norris showing flooding on Jefferson Highway on Friday afternoon:

