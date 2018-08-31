Trending: Halle Berry calls out Prince Harry for poster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How photos of Prince Harry’s Eton College boarding school dorm room resurfaced are a mystery but one thing is for certain... Missy Elliott and Halle Berry are here for it.

In one hilarious photo, Harry grins from ear to ear directly underneath a sexy photo of Halle Berry tacked to his wall.

Wednesday Halle tweeted the photo with the caption, “Ok Prince Harry, I see you!” With the laugh cry emoji. She also tagged Missy Elliott... throwing it back to the infamous lyrics, "Don't I look like a Halle Berry posta?"

At last glance the tweet had over 60,000 reactions on Twitter.

Quick question! Who's picture did you have on your wall in college?

