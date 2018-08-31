Trending: Check out the Lego Bugatti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new Bugatti...Built brick by brick!

Lego announced Thursday that it built a life-sized working replica of the 2.6 million dollar Bugatti Chiron.

The motor, which is also made out of Lego, generates just over five horsepower and reaches a speed just over 12 miles per hour.

It took 20 people, six months to put the car together, which is made out of over one million Lego bricks and weighs over 3,000 pounds.

Lego does admit it had to cut some corners though. Using real Bugatti wheels and tires, and a small steel frame to reinforce parts.

In all, more than 90% of the car is Lego pieces and no glue was needed.

Too cool!

