× NOPD- 2 dead and a 14-year-old injured in separate shooting incidents

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD Detectives are investigating 2 separate shooting incidents that happened overnight.

The first incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of S. Coronet Court.

Investigators say that the victim is a 14-year-old girl.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

The second incident happened around 11:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street.

In this case Fifth District Officers arrived on the scene to find two adult males dead inside of a home.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as motive.

If have information on either of these shootings call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111