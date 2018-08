Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Have you ever thought it would be cool to work on a movie set? Here's your chance! A new YouTube series is set to shoot in New Orleans in October. The name of the new series is called On Becoming a god in Central Florida. Central Casting Louisiana is looking for qualified people and even cars to be in some of the scenes.

It's a cool way to make a little extra money and to be around some Hollywood movie stars.