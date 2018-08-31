× Heartbreaker: Wave falls in overtime to Wake Forest

Cade Carney ran for a one yard touchdown up the middle in the first overtime as Wake Forest defeated Tulane in overtime Thursday night, 23-17.

The game was the season opener for both teams.

Tulane took the lead on a 74 yard touchdown pass in the third quarter from Jonathan Banks to Terron Encalade. It was their second TD hookup of the third quarter. Earlier in the quarter Banks scrambled and found Encalade for a 52 yard TD pass. Encalade finished the night with a career high 189 yards in receptions.

Wake out gained Tulane 548 to 436. True freshman quarterback Sam Hartman was 31 of 51 passing, for 378 yards, 2 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions.

Here’s Tulane head coach Willie Fritz after the game.

Tulane hosts Nicholls next Saturday night at 7.