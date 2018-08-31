Coolinary at Muriel’s!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Just steps from Jackson Square, this restaurant's Coolinary menu has been extended into September!

Eric Veney, the Executive Chef at Muriel's Jackson Square shared with us some of his favorite Coolinary dishes, "We have a pecan crusted drum served with a side of crabmeat relish and lemon butter sauce. Right here is our oven roasted chicken with a sauté of fingerling potatoes, tasso, mushrooms, and onions. Closest to you we have our double cut pork chop with an apple pepper jelly sauce, braised greens, and sweet potatoes. And over here we call it our Bayou Base, a little play on a bouillabaisse and it has mussels, shrimp, seafood meatballs and crab meat."

But the fun isn't over when September hits tomorrow, "We’re extending Coolinary through September 10, so come on down!"

COOLinary New Orleans August 1 – 31, 2018

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Soup of the Day

Muriel’s House Salad

Second Course

choice of

Stuffed Mirliton

shrimp creole & andouille stuffing, baked and served with a roasted creole tomato sauce

Blackened Mississippi Catfish

served with roasted new potatoes, sautéed spinach, dill and red onions, laced in a Crystal hot sauce butter

Chicken and Andouille Etouffee

simmered in a rich roux-based sauce with bell pepper, onion and celery over Louisiana popcorn rice

Wood Grilled Pork Chop

with New Orleans red beans and Louisiana popcorn rice, served with a cornbread muffin

Wood Grilled Beef Tenderloin Salad

baby mixed greens tossed in a creole mustard vinaigrette with watermelon radish, fried chick peas, shallots and shaved parmesan cheese

$19.95

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Choice of Soup

New Orleans seafood gumbo, Fontana’s West End turtle soup or Soup of the Day

Muriel’s House Salad

mixed baby greens tossed in a pomegranate vinaigrette with shaved sweet onion and manchego cheese

Shrimp and Goat Cheese Crepes

goat cheese filled crepes topped with a fresh Louisiana gulf shrimp in a buttery cream sauce of chardonnay, onion, tomato and bell pepper

Savory Gorgonzola Cheesecake

gorgonzola and prosciutto terrine, McIlhenny Farms honeyed pecans, crispy prosciutto and slices of tart green apple

Second Course

choice of

Shrimp and Grits

slow cooked stone ground grits topped with a Louisiana gulf shrimp, leeks and a smoked tomato butter sauce with crispy garlic

BayouBaisse

shrimp, mussels, jumbo lump crabmeat and seafood meatballs tossed with andouille sausage and orzo pasta in a sweet vermouth-tomato broth

Pecan Encrusted Baby Drum

pan sautéed with oven roasted pecans and a Louisiana crabmeat relish laced with a lemon butter sauce

Cajun Demi-Poulet

oven roasted chicken served with a pan sauté of fingerling potatoes, tasso ham and mushrooms, topped with a roasted garlic veloute

Double Cut Pork Chop

wood grilled and topped with a Louisiana sugar cane apple glaze, served with pecan candied sweet potatoes and southern style greens

Third Course

choice of

Pain Perdu Bread Pudding

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee

$39

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Brunch Menu

This is an example menu as both Saturday and Sunday Brunch menus change weekly. Please contact the restaurant for current menu items.

First Course

Choice of Soup

Seafood Gumbo, Turtle Soup au Sherry or Soup of the Day

Second Course

choice of

Shrimp Cakes and Eggs

two shrimp cakes with poached eggs, a classic creole sauce and topped with a chipotle hollandaise

Wood Grilled Black Drum

blackened drum served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, creole mushroom sauce topped with Tabasco onion rings

Third Course

Pain Perdu White Chocolate Bread Pudding

Price range is between $29-39 for three courses

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.