Coolinary at Muriel’s!

NEW ORLEANS - Just steps from Jackson Square, this restaurant's Coolinary menu has been extended into September!
Eric Veney, the Executive Chef at Muriel's Jackson Square shared with us some of his favorite Coolinary dishes, "We have a pecan crusted drum served with a side of crabmeat relish and lemon butter sauce. Right here is our oven roasted chicken with a sauté of fingerling potatoes, tasso, mushrooms, and onions. Closest to you we have our double cut pork chop with an apple pepper jelly sauce, braised greens, and sweet potatoes. And over here we call it our Bayou Base, a little play on a bouillabaisse and it has mussels, shrimp, seafood meatballs and crab meat."
But the fun isn't over when September hits tomorrow, "We’re extending Coolinary through September 10, so come on down!"
COOLinary New Orleans August 1 – 31, 2018
Lunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Soup of the Day
Muriel’s House Salad
Second Course
choice of
Stuffed Mirliton
shrimp creole & andouille stuffing, baked and served with a roasted creole tomato sauce
Blackened Mississippi Catfish
served with roasted new potatoes, sautéed spinach, dill and red onions, laced in a Crystal hot sauce butter
Chicken and Andouille Etouffee
simmered in a rich roux-based sauce with bell pepper, onion and celery over Louisiana popcorn rice
Wood Grilled Pork Chop
with New Orleans red beans and Louisiana popcorn rice, served with a cornbread muffin
Wood Grilled Beef Tenderloin Salad
baby mixed greens tossed in a creole mustard vinaigrette with watermelon radish, fried chick peas, shallots and shaved parmesan cheese
$19.95
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Choice of Soup
New Orleans seafood gumbo, Fontana’s West End turtle soup or Soup of the Day
Muriel’s House Salad
mixed baby greens tossed in a pomegranate vinaigrette with shaved sweet onion and manchego cheese
Shrimp and Goat Cheese Crepes
goat cheese filled crepes topped with a fresh Louisiana gulf shrimp in a buttery cream sauce of chardonnay, onion, tomato and bell pepper
Savory Gorgonzola Cheesecake
gorgonzola and prosciutto terrine, McIlhenny Farms honeyed pecans, crispy prosciutto and slices of tart green apple
Second Course
choice of
Shrimp and Grits
slow cooked stone ground grits topped with a Louisiana gulf shrimp, leeks and a smoked tomato butter sauce with crispy garlic
BayouBaisse
shrimp, mussels, jumbo lump crabmeat and seafood meatballs tossed with andouille sausage and orzo pasta in a sweet vermouth-tomato broth
Pecan Encrusted Baby Drum
pan sautéed with oven roasted pecans and a Louisiana crabmeat relish laced with a lemon butter sauce
Cajun Demi-Poulet
oven roasted chicken served with a pan sauté of fingerling potatoes, tasso ham and mushrooms, topped with a roasted garlic veloute
Double Cut Pork Chop
wood grilled and topped with a Louisiana sugar cane apple glaze, served with pecan candied sweet potatoes and southern style greens
Third Course
choice of
Pain Perdu Bread Pudding
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee
$39
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Brunch Menu
This is an example menu as both Saturday and Sunday Brunch menus change weekly. Please contact the restaurant for current menu items.
First Course
Choice of Soup
Seafood Gumbo, Turtle Soup au Sherry or Soup of the Day
Second Course
choice of
Shrimp Cakes and Eggs
two shrimp cakes with poached eggs, a classic creole sauce and topped with a chipotle hollandaise
Wood Grilled Black Drum
blackened drum served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, creole mushroom sauce topped with Tabasco onion rings
Third Course
Pain Perdu White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Price range is between $29-39 for three courses
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.