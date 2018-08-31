× 14-year-old Lakeshore High School student arrested for making threats

MANDEVILLE – A 14-year-old girl has been arrested for making threats at Lakeshore High School.

School resource officers contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office around 3:15 p.m. on August 30 after administrators at the school notified the resource officer of the threats.

Two students told the school administrator that the 14-year-old girl told them she was planning to harm other students.

The teen was arrested for terrorizing and brought to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center, according to the STPSO.

“We have made it very clear that threats like this will be taken seriously,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them. Parents I urge you, to please speak with your children about the seriousness of actions such as these.”