1 dead after plane crashes into TV tower in Vermilion Parish

KAPLAN, LA – A plane crashed into a television tower in Kaplan this morning, killing at least one person.

The small plane slammed into a transmission tower belonging to ABC affiliate KATC, according to the station.

Officials responding to the site of the crash have confirmed that one person is dead, according to KATC.

The signal has been interrupted for KAJN, but KATC is still on the air.

The cause of the crash and the extent of the damage have yet to be determined.

Officials with the National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been informed of the crash.

