NEW ORLEANS-- Actor Wendell Pierce, who's from New Orleans, will be starring in the new Amazon series "Jack Ryan." The series is based on the popular Tom Clancy novels.

"Jack Ryan" will premiere on Amazon on Friday August 31st in 140 countries all over the world. The new streaming service series also stars John Krasinski. Pierce will be playing a CIA Officer named Greer.

Here's the trailer below: