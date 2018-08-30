The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with the Pinewood Golf Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Slidell, La



Pinewood Golf Club

The NEW Pinewood Golf Club in Slidell was just re-established December 18th, 2017. Originally built in 1963, we are a challenging 18 Hole Golf Course in Slidell with Oak and Pine tree lined fairways. We have golf carts available, but if you're looking to get a little exercise, our course is conducive for that as well. Don't forget you can always work on your game at one of the only Public Driving Ranges in Slidell. Now under new ownership, improvements to the course and facilities are already under way. Come join us for a round and see all of the new & exciting changes!

Address 405 Country Club Boulevard Slidell, LA 70458

Phone Number (985) 643-6893

Website

*******

Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience!

A great gift for the golfer on your list!

Deal Highlights

$99 gets you over $350 worth of golf

A round of golf with cart at each participating course location

Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area

Description

For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That's eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course

Tee Time required (72 hr maximum pre-book)

Must mention card when booking Tee Time

Not valid for tournament or league play

Not valid with other discounts/promotions

Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends

Loft 18 offer not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm - close

Limit 1 card per household

Golf Card will expire on 08/31/2019

Purchase Agreement

Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events

Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

*******

Click here for more information on the Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience and for a list of participating golf courses.