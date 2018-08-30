The Lil Yachty and Donny Osmond collaboration we never saw coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you thought the Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg collab was odd... this will top it.

Lil Yachty and Donny Osmond have dropped a jingle for Chef Boyardee and not even Yachty understands what's going on!

Lil Yachty told USA Today that the collaboration was, "very odd." He continued, "You would never expect it, me and Donny together on a song. Thank you, Donny and Chef Boyardee."

According to USA Today, "the campaign is intended to be a whimsical nostalgia trip, promoting Chef Boyardee's new 'Throwback Recipe' cans by pairing a rapper adored by millennials with a singer who was a household name to their parents."

You have to see it for yourself...

