Tayto Sandwich! Would you eat it?

Would you eat a potato chip (or should I say crisp?) sandwich? Test Kitchen Taylor is showing you how they do it across the pond in Ireland.
Tayto Sandwich
Thick White Bread
Kerrygold Butter
Tayto Cheese & Onion Crisps
Cover two slices of bread with butter.
Top with crisps and make a sandwich.
Enjoy with tea!
