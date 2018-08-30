Tayto Sandwich! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - After a trip to Ireland, Test Kitchen Taylor is using what she learned from locals to make a delicious dish!

Would you eat a potato chip (or should I say crisp?) sandwich? Test Kitchen Taylor is showing you how they do it across the pond in Ireland.

Tayto Sandwich

Thick White Bread

Kerrygold Butter

Tayto Cheese & Onion Crisps

Cover two slices of bread with butter.

Top with crisps and make a sandwich.

Enjoy with tea!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!