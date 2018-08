Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVELAND, Ms. -  It's hard to believe it's been thirteen years.

That's how long ago it was that  Hurricane Katrina hit.

Ground Zero for Katrina was Waveland, Mississippi.

A memorial for the people who died in the hurricane is at the Ground Zero Hurricane Museum in Waveland.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood and his camera want you to take a moment or two to remember.

The people of Waveland, Mississippi will never forget.