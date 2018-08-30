Serena Williams wears a tutu after catsuit ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Serena Williams traded her catsuit for a tutu at the U.S. Open, after the tournament’s president authorized a new “dress code.”

Some say it was a direct response to Williams’ French Open catsuit.

Although, Williams explained to media that she wore the catsuit for health reasons, the tournament's president complained that the ensemble went “too far” and that “one must respect the game and the players.”

Cue Serena walking in to the U.S. Open like BAM... in a tutu...

Twitter was here for that costume change!

They didn’t let @serenawilliams wear her catsuit. She came out in a tutu. Yasss Queen. 🔥🎾🐐❤️😭😍🙌🏼 — Xasha (@XashaSuree) August 28, 2018

Only @serenawilliams can play tennis in fishnets and a tutu. #GOAT — Denice M. Iglesias (@denicita) August 28, 2018

@serenawilliams in her @Nike tutu tonight is giving me life. French Open who.....? — M E Blythe (@MEBlythe1) August 28, 2018

Next, Serena Williams is set to face her sister Venus in the U.S. Open Third Round after her Wednesday night win.

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.