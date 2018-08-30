Serena Williams wears a tutu after catsuit ban

Serena Williams traded her catsuit for a tutu at the U.S. Open, after the tournament’s president authorized a new “dress code.”
Some say it was a direct response to Williams’ French Open catsuit.
Although, Williams explained to media that she wore the catsuit for health reasons, the tournament's president complained that the ensemble went “too far” and that “one must respect the game and the players.”
Cue Serena walking in to the U.S. Open like BAM... in a tutu...
Twitter was here for that costume change!
Next, Serena Williams is set to face her sister Venus in the U.S. Open Third Round after her Wednesday night win.
Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
29.951066 -90.071532