× Ram tough: Saints shutout Los Angeles in preseason finale, Bridgewater speaks to media

The Saints closed out the preseason Thursday night with a bang.

New Orleans blanked the Los Angeles Rams, 28-0. The Saints scored a touchdown in all four quarters.

The starting quarterbacks for both teams, Drew Brees of the Saints, and Jared Goff of the Rams both sat out the game.

New Orleans rushed 38 times for 192 yards. Rookie Boston Scott scored on a four yard touchdown run in the first quarter. It was set up by a Taysom Hill 56 yard pass to Cameron Meredith, who made his first preseason grab with the Saints.

In the second quarter, Hill and Meredith connected on a 16 yard touchdown pass.

Newly acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, traded by the Jets to the Saints Wednesday, spoke to the media after the game.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints must cut the roster from 90 to 53 by Saturday.

The Saints open their 52nd season in the NFL Sunday September 9th at home against Tampa Bay. Kickoff is noon.