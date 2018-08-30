Police surround Ponchatoula elementary school after threat against employee

PONCHATOULA, LA – Police have surrounded an elementary school in Ponchatoula after a domestic dispute resulted in threats against an employee.

The incident began at Martha Vineyard Elementary School this morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After the domestic incident was over, 39-year-old Chad Milton sent threatening texts to the employee after leaving the school.

Police have closed off access to the school grounds and have closed Dunson Road as a precautionary measure, according to the TPSO.

No one is allowed to enter or leave the school at the current time.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chad Milton is asked to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150.