Mandeville sisters create “Hair Ties for Haiti” to raise money for the poor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – Two Mandeville, Louisiana sisters, Mia and Ava Cresap, ages 9 and 7, are on mission to tie up funds for the poor. They developed a business called, “Hair Ties for Haiti,” where they hand-make hair ties to sell.

What prompted this business, was after the girls heard a Food for the Poor speaker at Sunday mass one June morning at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

"After church, we felt sad for them so we decided to make hair ties and hopefully raise money for it," says Mia, age 9.

Food for The Poor is one of the largest international relief and development organizations in the nation. They provide food, medicine, and shelter, among other services, to the poor in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Each hair tie set sells for $3 and includes two elastic bands and a card with an inscription of the Bible verse, “Let all that you do be done in love.” 1 Corinthians 16:14 (NABS). The keepsake cards can be used as bookmarks.

Ava says, "It will help a lot of people and it's really fun and a lot of our friends come and help and our cousins."

The sisters use fun elastic fabric with different themes like; Saints football, LSU, their school colors, fall, Halloween, Christmas, Valentines, Mardi Gras and plain colors.

Since starting in June, they've sold around 2,000 hair ties, raising almost enough to build one house in Haiti that costs $3,600. The girls are now increasing their goal to $10,800 to build three homes in Haiti.

Ava says, "A lot of neighbors and friends come to our house to buy it." They also sell their hair ties after church and at Charlotte Ellens gift shop in Mandeville.

Mia says, “I feel very proud of myself.”

If you would like to buy Hair Ties for Haiti, orders can be sent to: hairtiesforhaiti2018@gmail.com

Mia and Ava Cresap’s Champion Fund through Food for the Poor: http://www.foodforthepoor.org/hairtiesforhaiti